Traffic diverted as M7 leads Anti-corruption walk

By Ritah Kemigisa

As the president leads people in the Anti-corruption walk this morning, traffic has been diverted along major roads in the city Centre.

According to the KMP traffic commander, Norman Musinga, the main route for the walk will be Buganda Road (Constitutional Square), Square I Road, Lumumba Avenue, High Court Round About, Speke Road, Standard Chartered Round About, Nile Avenue, UBC Roundabout, Nakumatti (Garden City) Round About, Jinja Traffic Lights, Jinja Road, Wampewo Round About, Wampewo Avenue, up to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

This means Traffic along Kampala Road will be restricted from Bombo Road at Kyagwe Road and Lugogo Bypass.

Motorists heading to the City Centre from Wandegeya will be diverted at Nakasero Road; Lumumba Avenue (French Embassy), George Street to Kyagwe Road.

There will be restricted access to Nile Avenue; hence traffic will be diverted at Pilkington Road (UMEME), Speke Road at Post Office, Saidi Barrie at Parliamentary Avenue, Shimon Road at ABSA Bank.

Traffic to the City Centre via Accacia Avenue will be diverted at Fairway Traffic Lights to Wandegeya.

Traffic along Yusuf Lule Road towards Jinja Road Traffic Lights and Garden City Roundabout will be diverted from Mulago Roundabout to Wandegeya.