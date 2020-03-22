By Robert Muhereza

Hundreds of passengers crossing through Rwanda-Uganda’s Katuna/Gatuna border post were on Sunday morning blocked from crossing into either country after authorities suspended all movements in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

President Museveni on Saturday evening ordered the closure of all Ugandan borders for both exits and entries on grounds that it would help prevent the spread of the pandemic which has forced nearly one billion people around the world confined to their homes, as the death toll crossed 13,000.