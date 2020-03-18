Rt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has been delivered to court amidst tight security from the counter-terrorism group.

The group also blocked a number of journalists from accessing the City Hall courtroom.

He is charged with one count of treason in which prosecution states that on 5th March 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kamwokya.

Rt. Lt Gen made utterances that were calculated to instigate the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause an unlawful change of government.

Tumukunde who can’t walk by himself has been brought inside the courtroom with support from two plain-clothed detectives.