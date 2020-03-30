Rtd Lt Gen. Henry Tumukunde is this morning expected to re-appear in court for hearing of the 4 offences of unlawful possession of firearms that was preferred against him.

The Rtd General who is currently on remand at Luzira prison will not physically appear in court.

His case will be done through an audio-visual link at Buganda road court.

The hearing will be handled by City Hall Court grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise.

Prosecution states that on March 13th 2020 at his office at Impala Avenue in Kololo, he was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol.

Tumukunde is also charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunitions without a valid firearm licence.

Tumukunde is also charged with treason in which prosecution states that on March 5th 2020 while appearing on one morning show at one of the local Tv stations in Kampala, Gen Tumukunde made utterances which were calculated to have instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government.