Rtd Gen Tumukunde has further been remanded to Luzira prison until April 14th when the judge will deliver a ruling on his bail application.

This was revealed by state prosecutor Patricia Cingtho before Buganda Road court chief magistrate Miriam Akello Ayo.

According to his lawyer Luganda Alex, court has asked that all the evidence should be disclosed regarding the case of unlawful possesion of fire arms.

“It is important to mention is that in the file of unlawful possession of fire arms, we are informed by the state that the investigations had been concluded and court had ordered them last time to disclose all the evidence that they intend to rely on. Legally, it is a requirement that you should not be tried by ambush,” he said.

Luganda adds that despite the fact that court had ordered that Tumukunde can access his private doctor, this has not been possible.

“Despite the fact that court had ordered he has access to his private doctors and his lawyers, this has not been possible and the reasons are best known to those that are not making it possible. As the legal team, we are trying to ensure that we access him at Luziira such that we can ably represent him and get a full brief. At the same time we will go with his private doctor because he is entitled to health as a right,” he said.

However, Tumukunde did not come in court physically and his case was handled through video conferencing.

Police is still investigating treason case against Rt.Gen Henry Tumukunde.

He is charged with one count of treason in which prosecution states that on March 5th 2020 while appearing on a morning show at one of the local Tv station in Kampala, the Rt. Lt Gen made utterances which were calculated to instigated the Republic of Rwanda to invade Uganda and cause a unlawful change of government.