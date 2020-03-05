By Benjamin Jumbe

Senior presidential advisor on political affairs Moses Byaruhanga has described Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde’s move to contest for presidency as a daydream.

This comes days after the former spy chief declared his intentions to contest for the country’s top seat come 2021 and wrote to the Electoral Commission seeking clearance to consult Ugandans.

Byaruhanga says the government is not scared of Tumukunde, arguing that someone without any structures on the ground cannot compete against a government that has been in power for some time and win.