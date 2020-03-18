City hall court has charged Rtd Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde with treason and four other counts of unlawful possession of firearms and remanded him to Luzira prison until 30th March 2020.

Appearing before grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise, Tumukunde denied being in possession of firearms illegally saying they were given to him upon retirement and is as such holding them legally.

Prosecution states that on March 13th, 2020 at his office at Impala Avenue in Kololo, Tumukunde was found in possession of 2 guns; an Ak47 and a pistol.

Prosecution further states that he is also charged with unlawful possession of 34 rounds of ammunition without a valid firearm license.

Meanwhile, prosecution’s Viola Tusingwire says police inquiries into the four counts are complete and are ready to adduce witnesses by March 30th, 2020.

His lawyers led by Oscar Kambona could not secure bail for the retired general because treason is a capital offense that is only bailable and triable by the high court.

Treason in Uganda attracts a maximum sentence of death upon conviction in Uganda.

Tumukunde will not appear physically at court on the 30th of March but will instead remain in prison as Buganda Road court will use an audio-visual link.