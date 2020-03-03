Former security minister Lt Gen Henry has written to the Electoral Commission expressing his interest to run for president.

In his letter dated 3rd March 2020 to the electoral body’s chairperson, Tumukunde notifies him of his plans to have consultations as stipulated in section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act 2005.

He says that in his consultations he is to concentrate on special interest groups to solicit their views, which he says will be communicated to the wider public at a later date.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa has confirmed receipt of Gen Tumukunde’s letter.