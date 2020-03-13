The lawyer of Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has questioned the charges that the government has preferred against his client.

According to police, Gen Henry Tumukunde is to be charged with treason following the utterances he made in a series of radio and television interviews where he is alleged to have called on the support of a neighboring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot.

Now lawyer Alex Luganda, however, says the utterances made by Tumukunde are clear and are within the confines of the law and do not in any way tantamount to treason.

Luganda says Tumukunde has never called for war in any of the utterances he made adding that the state has its own motive.

Luganda meanwhile says they are confident Tumukunde has not committed any crime and are now waiting for police’s next step to take action.

Tumukunde is currently detained at the Special Investigation Unit in Kireka