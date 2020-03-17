Rt. Gen Henry Tumukunde’s lawyer has petitioned the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court seeking his client’s unconditional release from custody.

Anthony Wameli and Geoffrey Turyamusiima contend that the embattled General has been in detention for more than 48 hours without being produced in court which is contrary to Article 23 of the Constitution.

They now want the presidential hopeful and 13 others including; MP Annet Nyaketcho whom they claim were arrested together with him set free or produced in court if there is any charge against them.

Nakawa court is yet to announce a date when the application will be heard.

Last Thursday, a joint security operation of police and the army arrested Tumukunde and other people on suspicion of engaging in treasonous acts.