Phillip Tumukunde, the Son of Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde and the head of his consultation task force, Annet Nyakecho (Tororo North County MP) are under house arrest.

This has been revealed by Gen Tumukunde’s lawyer Alex Luganda.

Luganda says the two and many others were last night locked up during the arrest of Tumukunde which occurred at his office premises in Kololo.

He is now appealing to the police to respect the rights of those locked up and release them with immediate effect.

Luganda meanwhile tasks police to categorically make it clear if they are under any formal charge.

Tumukunde was arrested last night by a joint task team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at his office premises at Kololo.

Police earlier said Tumukunde’s premise had been secured for further searching this morning for any additional evidence of material value.