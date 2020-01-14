The new Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze has called for the formalization of social media as an organized diplomatic form of communication.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the ministry of ICT as he officially handed over the ICT office to former police publicist Judith Nabakooba, Tumwebaze noted that currently social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook are used globally to address nations something he says the government should put emphasis on since they reach out to a vast number of people.

He has also urged the new ICT minister to maintain the move by the government to close the gap between the cabinet and common people through a weekly briefing at the media center among other platforms.

On her part, ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba pledged her total support to the ministry vowing to fight against corruption.

The ICT ministry was created in 2006 and is mandated to provide leadership, coordination, support, and advocacy in the formulation of policy, laws, regulations, and strategy for the ICT sector in Uganda, to foster the achievement of national development goals.