Gen. Elly Tumwine has appealed to youth to take advantage of the new NRM revolution.

Speaking at the 5th Day of the Africa Kwetu trek in Mubende, Gen Tumwine said the young people are the future of the country and should take advantage of the systems put in place by the ruling government to make the country better.

He says they should be eager to learn the country’s history and take advantage of the elders who are still alive and helped in the liberation struggle.

The trekking team has today opted for a motorised trek.