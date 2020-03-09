Lukia Atwongeire, 38, and Vincent Kamukama, 40, have been arrested by the police after they were alleged to have tortured a woman.

According to a video that went viral on social media, the two were said to have beaten an elderly woman, Maria Kyomugisha, 66 who was found in possession of a skeleton of a bird, in the banana plantation of Lukia Atwongeire.

Mr. Enanga tells KFM the suspects who are currently detained at Bushenyi police station will be charged with torture, once their file has been presented from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) where it has been taken for perusal.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga says also in custody is a man only identified as Keith, the one who was filming the torture.

Police are still hunting for the main suspect who carried out the torture on the Elderly woman.

Preliminary information indicates that on the 1st March 2020 at around 6:30 pm, at Kyakabeizi cell, central division, Ishaka-Bushenyi Municipality, Bushenyi district, the victim identified as Maria Kyomugisha, 66, was found in possession of a Skelton of a bird, in the banana plantation of Lukia Atwongeire.

She was arrested and taken to Lukia’s home where she was recorded on video, being tortured for taking part in witchcraft and later moved to Bushenyi police station and charged with criminal trespass.

According to police, the victim has been subjected to a medical examination and her injuries classified as grievous harm.