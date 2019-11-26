Two bodies discovered with missing heads

Police in Kitagwenda district has discovered two bodies of unidentified male and female persons without heads.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Lydia Tumushabe says that the bodies of adult persons in their 30s were discovered on Monday in Kikoyo forest at Kacwampare market along Kabujogera -Kitagwenda town council road.

Tumushabe says they are now investigating to establish the unknown assailants and appeals to the public to volunteer whatever information they may have to police so as to help with investigations.

Residents, police and other district leaders have so far searched for the heads of the deceased in vain.

Last week, Ntoroko NRM chairman, Vincent Mugume and a bodaboda rider were also murdered by unknown people in Tooro Semliki game reserve in Ntoroko district.