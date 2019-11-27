Two die after charcoal truck overturns at River Manafwa in Mbale

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Two people have died in an accident that occurred along Mbale-Tororo highway this morning.

The Elgon region Police Spokesman, Robert Tukei says the FUSO truck registration number UAN 473A which was travelling from Soroti, loaded with sacks of charcoal and four people overturned several times after the driver lost control.

He says 44 year old Rashid Masaba, a resident of Nakaloke town council in Mbale district died on spot while 40 year old Paul Mapika from Kawempe in Kampala died on arrival to Mbale regional referral hospital.

He said their bodies were taken to Mbale municipal mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at Mbale regional referral hospital for medication.

The driver of the vehicle is on run.