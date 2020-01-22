Two Kampala Capital City Authority officials attached to Kampala central division who allegedly tried to extort money from an Indian businessman have been charged.

These include; 34-year-old Bob Asimwe a solid waste supervisor and 40-year-old Henry Ssendagi a driver.

They have appeared before City Hall Court Grade One Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who charged them with conspiracy to commit a felony and demanding money with threats.

They have however denied the offenses and have been remanded to Luzira prison until tomorrow when the hearing of their case is expected to begin since investigations are reportedly complete.

Prosecution states that the two and others still at large on January 17th, 2020, while at Arua Park in Kampala with threats demanded money worth two million shillings from a one Murad Ali Samnani an Indian businessman dealing in pharmaceuticals.