Two men arrested for obtaining money by false pretense

By Ritah Kemigisa

Kampala Metropolitan Police has arrested two men from Kibuye, a suburb in Kampala City, on charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

This arrest stems from a complaint by a victim at Kireka Police Station.

On September 16, 2019, an unknown person called the victim with a deal to sell him goods.

According to the KMP spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the victim sent the money amounting to Two million shillings (2m), but the goods were not sent.

When he called the mobile phone number again to find out why the goods were not delivered, it was no longer available.

The duo are currently detained at Kira Division Police Station. Onyango has advised the public to be aware of such con artists.