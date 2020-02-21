Two men who attempted to murder a special hire driver by dragging him with the noxious substance before robbing the said vehicle have been sentenced to serve 29 years and 8 months at Luzira prison.

Oscar Mugume and John Kamulu have been jailed by high court judge Steven Mubiru after convicting them of aggravated robbery.

The two have also been ordered to compensate Shs40 million to a one Mercy Bunjo who was the owner of the vehicle that was never recovered and Shs10 million to the driver Bernard Kawooya as compensation for his lost phone plus his medical bills for the injuries caused to him by the convicts.

The prosecution confirmed to the court that on September 15th 2018, between Kireka- Kamuli zone in Kiira municipality Wakiso district and Busia district, robbed Benard Kawooya of a motor vehicle Reg.no. UBD 830V super customs valued at 36 million shillings and cash Shs300,000 and later used a noxious substance to drug him.