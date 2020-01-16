Two bodies have so far been recovered from the rubbles of a building that collapsed yesterday in Jinja District in eastern Uganda.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says rescue efforts by Fire and rescue services officers are underway to find more survivors.

By last evening at least five people had been rescued.

Nandawula adds that it is still early to establish the total number of victims from the accident.

The building caved in last evening at around 5pm while workers were doing finishing and others were undertaking electricity installations

After the collapse which started with a loud bang, an equivalent of an explosion yesterday, distress voices would be heard as trapped employees cried out for help.

The Resident District Commissioner, Eric Sakwa, says the building had 37 workers.