Two T-shirt thieves further remanded

By Ruth Anderah

High Court Judge Moses Kazibwe has set December 13th 2019 to begin hearing a case in which three men are accused of aggravated robbery of two T-shirts, one pair of canvas shoes and two jean trousers.

The three, Daniel Lubega Nswanswa, Moses Muchunguzi and Robert Muhumuza have appeared before High Court judge Moses Kazibwe who read aggravated robbery charges to them and they denied them.

The judge has further remanded them to Luzira prison until December 13th 2019 for commencement of the hearing.

Prosecution states that the trio and others still at large, on April 25th 2017 at Kigobe Lugala zone Lubaga division in Kampala district robbed a one Peter Ssendegeya of 2 T-shirts, one pair of canvas shoes and two jean trousers all valued at 90,000 shillings.

Prosecution adds that during the said robbery the accused persons were in possession of deadly weapons which included machetes and knives.