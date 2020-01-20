Forum for Democratic Change [FDC] national coordinator, Dennis Muhumuza and Margaret Wokuri, Mbale district FDC chairperson have been arrested in Mbale Town under unclear circumstances.

The police picked the duo at around 8.00 am while heading to Namakwekwe on the outskirts of Mbale where the party had organized a function to commemorate its 15 years in existence.

The FDC on Dec 16 marked 15 years anniversary at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The event was purposely held to reinvigorate its members ahead of the 2021 general elections.

FDC spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has confirmed the arrest of two party leaders.

He said that the charges against these two leaders remain unclear.

The Elgon Police spokesperson, Robert Tukei, says the two are being held at Mbale central police station pending investigations and appropriate charges.

Meanwhile, the police remain heavily deployed around the venue on grounds that the FDC did not seek permission to hold the even from the police.