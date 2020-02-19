The government has rescued two Ugandan girls from Saudi Arabia and Jordan where they have been working as housemaids.

According to gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze, he managed to bring the two girls home with the help of the recruitment agency which took them after receiving distressing calls of help from their relatives.

Tumwebaze who admits that their stories are not good, says his ministry will continue working with all licensed labor export companies to discuss and address challenges facing migrant workers.

He says labor mobility cannot be banned but rather needs to be regulated.

The gender ministry is currently holding consultative meetings with the umbrella association of licensed labor export companies as one of the strategies to improve the regulatory framework for the externalization of labor and ensure the safety of all workers.