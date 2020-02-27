Female candidates have outperformed their male counterparts in all the subjects that were taken by candidates who sat for the 2019 Uganda advanced certificate of education.

Releasing the exams at the office of the president, UNEB executive secretary Daniel Odongo says that despite the fact that female candidates were few, they performed better than males at all levels.

He also says that the failure rates among females are also lower at 0.9% as compared to their male counterparts at 1.7%, which he says is similar to that of 2017 and 2018.

Odongo says that in terms of percentages, females performed better at the principal pass A to E in arts subjects, mathematics, and agriculture while their male counterparts were better in Chemistry, Biology, Art and General paper.

The performance of females surpassing their male counterparts parts in this level is different from that of PLE and UCE where the male outperform male.

The results of 126 candidates have been withheld.