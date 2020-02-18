The Uganda national examination board is to release the Uganda advanced certificate of education results next week.

This is the last batch of results to be released by the ministry of education after Primary leaving examinations and Uganda certificate of education which were released last month.

The results were to be released this Friday but UNEB has been postponed over unknown reasons.

UNEB spokesperson Jenipher Kalule says that the results will be out next week but did not reveal the exact date.

Over 100,000 students sat for the 2019 UACE.