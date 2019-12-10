UCC case failed to take off today

By Ruth Anderah

Hearing of a case in which two city lawyers sued the Uganda Communications Commission Executive Director Godfrey Mutabazi for contempt of court and want him to be committed to civil prison for allegedly defying Justice Lydia Mugambe’s order has failed to kick off today due to the absence of the judge.

The hearing was meant to begin today with cross examination of Mutabazi but the presiding judge is reportedly away on official duty.

Now the next date for hearing will be communicated on notice.

The advocates Ronald Bwire and Henry Byansi dragged UCC boss to the High court for contempt of court.

They argue that on May 23rd 2019 orders of a temporary injunction were issued by Justice Mugambe, restraining UCC, its agents, assignee and any person acting under UCC’s authority from implementing its directives dated April 30th 2019 until the case filed by journalists, lawyers and human rights activists was disposed of.

However in total disregard of the court orders and the principle of subjudice, UCC on October 7th 2019 published a report titled Breach of Minimum Broadcasting Standards, Investigation Report, purportedly communicating the outcome of their investigations in regard to breach of the Minimum Broadcasting Standards by Media Houses and their employees, over live coverage of Bobi Wine’s arrest on his way to Kibuli-CIID on April 29th 2019.

Bwire and Byansi now seek Shs6 billion in damages, plus a fine of 4 billion shillings, maintaining that the findings and recommendations contained in the said report pre-empt the on-going case that is before Justice Lydia Mugambe.