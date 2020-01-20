The Uganda Communications Commission together with police and telecom operators have arrested 8 people suspected to engage in SIM card boxing following a joint weekend operation.

SIM boxing is an illegal electronic process through a device (SIM Box) that can compute hundreds of international calls, into local traffic, charged at lower rates.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, Ibrahim Bossa, the UCC spokesperson said the 8 were apprehended from the areas of Masanafu, Rubaga division, Kasubi, Clement Hill Road and Nakawa market.

Bossa says the 4 impounded SIM boxes where over the weekend recovered with over 1,600 SIM cards.

The suspects are in police custody awaiting charges that range from flouting the Computer Misuse Act 2011 to causing government loss of millions of shillings in the scam