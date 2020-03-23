The national carrier, Uganda Airlines has effective today suspended all its operations until further notice.

In a statement from the carrier, the decision is in line with the need to ensure the safety of its customers, staff, and public and also is a sign of compliance with the rapidly evolving travel restrictions.

Clients holding tickets for travel during this period are advised to rebook and fly at a future date or request for a refund.

Ticket changes are free of charge and that the national carrier is offering a waiver for change fees on all flights across its network.

This comes after Uganda registered its first of covid-19 on Saturday. A 36-year-old Ugandan male arrived in the country from Dubai aboard Ethiopian airlines.

In President Museveni’s second address to the nation on measures to curb the spread of covid-19 on Saturday, he banned passenger flights into the country and entry through any border by any means.