By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda today joins the rest of the world to commemorate the world wildlife day.

The event, themed “sustaining all life on earth”, will celebrate wildlife as a component of biodiversity in its many beautiful and varied forms.

The permanent secretary Ministry of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Doreen Katusiime has underscored the need for continued sensitization of members of the public about the importance of conservation

The national celebrations are taking place in the Kisoro district under the theme “Sustaining wildlife for the benefit of the present and future generations.”