Ministry of Health had confirmed first case of covid 19 in Uganda.

An Ethiopian Airline plane that landed this evening came with a one 36 year old who tested positive.

Ministry of health has quantined all the passengers who were on this plane for further tests.

According to The concern that the ministry of health doesn’t have capacity to contain the epidemic is depended on how first it detects the victims.

It should be noted that President Museveni has ordered the closure of Entebbe international airport.

