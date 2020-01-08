The government of Uganda through the foreign affairs ministry has today handed over 9 Rwandan nationals released yesterday by the Makindye general court martial to the Government of Rwanda.

The released namely Nelson Mugabo, Rtd Gen Rene Rutangungiram Etiene Nsanzabahizi, Claude Yakalemye, Emmanuel Rwamuchwo, Augustine Rutayisire, Coporal Herman Nzeyamana, Adrien Munyagabe and Gilbert Urayenezawere were handed over to Rwanda’s ambassador to Uganda, Gen. Frank Mugambage.

They have been incarcerated for about a year on charges of unlawful possession of fire arms and ammunition.

Speaking at the hand over event in Kampala, Foreign affairs minister Sam Kuteesa said the move is a political good and it will ease tensions between the two countries.

The development is in line with the Luanda, Angola MOU signed between the two governments of Uganda and Rwanda to maintain peace and harmony.