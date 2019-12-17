Uganda joins the first world gathering on refugees in Geneva

Ivan Ssenabulya

Uganda joined the Global Refugee Forum in Switzerland’s capital Geneva to discuss ways to improve the response of the international community to refugee situations.

Uganda’s delegation was led by the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees Eng Hilary Onek.

The first-ever Global Refugee Forum attracted over 150 delegates at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The three day discussion, is focusing on six key areas, arrangements for burden and responsibility sharing; education; jobs and livelihoods; energy and infrastructure; solutions; and protection capacity.

Uganda is currently hosting 1.3 million refugees.