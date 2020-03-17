The Uganda Medical Association has advised the government to go slow on claims by some people to have the ability to manufacture a drug that can cure COVID-19 which is caused by the coronavirus.

The association president, Dr Richard Idro, was reacting to remarks by a purported investor who was presented with claims that he could manufacture a disinfectant that kills the virus.

“We want to state that as of today, there is no treatment, there is no vaccine or a cure for coronavirus,” Dr Idro said.

He adds that the team which visited the President should have gone with a medical specialist from the ministry of health or the National Drug Authority to explain the circumstances surrounding the manufacture of drugs.

He said at this critical moment, the leaders must be careful as they deal with such people.

“What is being introduced to be manufactured is a disinfectant for the body,” Dr Idro stressed.

Pakistani- American professor Safra Niaz, claims to have the cure for coronavirus, which is now a global pandemic.