By URN

The Uganda Prisons Service has halted routine visits to inmates by members of the public, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its detention centres.

Ms Margret Orik, the Northern Region Prisons Commander said on Thursday that the leadership of the Uganda Prisons Service made the decision to suspend the visits in a Wednesday emergency meeting.

Ms Orik said that the suspension takes effect on March 20, 2020, until further notice.

She said that they are promoting handwashing in all prison wards and quarters.

Ms Orik also briefed the Gulu District Security Committee meeting in the office of Gulu Resident District Commissioner, Maj. Santos Okot Lapolo

Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District chairperson said movements in all markets in the district shall be restricted.