With the increasing spread of coronavirus, Uganda has received a coronavirus care package from Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

The billionaire had pledged a donation of 6M face masks, over 1M testing kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 protective face shields to African countries battling the pandemic.

According to the ministry of health, the Ethiopian Airlines’ cargo flight carrying the billionaire’s consignment landed this afternoon at Entebbe airport.

The consignment received consists of 100,000 masks, 20,089 testing kits and 1,111 shields and 741 sets of protective equipment.

Uganda has received its share of the donation hours after the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed receiving the package for Africa.

Other countries that received the package include; Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Sudan and South Africa among others.