All is set for the United Nations World Wildlife Day which will be celebrated next week.

Uganda will join the rest of the world on 3rd March to commemorate this day, in the Kisoro district in the Kigezi region.

According to the Communications and media manager at Uganda Media Centre Denis Katungi, the event will be held under the theme ‘sustaining wildlife on earth for the benefit of present and future generations’.

He says that the day will offer an opportunity to showcase Uganda’s achievements in conserving wildlife.