By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda has been tipped on addressing the problem of drugs amongst the youth.

This follows concerns from various stakeholders who argue that unless something is done, the country could lose its young generation to drugs.

Now the Secretary-General of the World Federation against drugs Regina Wattson says there are several pull factors which could be pushing the young people into drugs like unemployment and poverty.

She, however, says these can be addressed by strengthening families and communities.