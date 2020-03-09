The ministry of health has revealed that the two-day Uganda-Europe business forum which kicked off this morning at Munyonyo is the last conference Uganda will be holding for now.

This comes amidst the soaring numbers of coronavirus death toll and infections worldwide.

The ministry’s spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyona says other scheduled conferences have been temporarily canceled.

He meanwhile confirms that the 22 delegates who had turned up for the business forum have already gone back to their home countries.

Yesterday, Minister Dr. Ruth Aceng said the 22 were from category 1 countries who were asked to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days but refused upon showing no signs and symptoms for coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide is more than 107,000 with about 3,600 deaths.