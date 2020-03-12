Ugandans have been asked to get ready for the fourth industrial revolution since it’s the way to go.

The senior Higher Education Officer at National Council for Higher Education, Robert Aine says this change is on the way and it’s inevitable.

He has underscored the need, for stakeholders to have more engagements with the people and prepare them for the yet to come high tech.

This comes ahead of next week’s Higher Education symposium.

The two-day conference will kick off on 16th March at Hotel Africana under the theme, ‘Higher education and private sector engagement, preparing Uganda’s human capital for the fourth industrial revolution’.

Aine says that after the conference there is a planned exhibition.