The officer designated by the government to follow up on students stuck at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China Amb Philip Kanyoonzi has confirmed the death of a Ugandan Student Shafiq Mbogo.

Kanyoozi who is the permanent secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs says 22-year-old Mbogo was a 4th-year student of International business and trade at Shenyang University in Shenyang city.

He says the student was found dead outside his hostel of residence yesterday in the afternoon.

Kanyoozi says they have contacted the school administration and the public security bureau who revealed that investigations are ongoing to formally find out the actual cause of his death.

Initial investigations by the bureau have ruled out homicide.