A technical team of 2 officers has been assigned to travel to Kenya (Wajir and Marsabit counties) to understudy the current locust control operations to share experiences and support the control efforts in Uganda in case of an outbreak.

Hon. Bagiire Aggrey, Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has asked the public, not to panic because they are prepared in case of an outbreak in Uganda.

The address from Hon. Bagiire at the media center in Kampala comes months after the desert locust situation worsened in Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea, and Somalia in October 2019,

Locusts invaded North Eastern Kenyan County of Mandera by December 2019 as FAO experts had predicted.

Half million locusts weigh about 1 ton and they can eat about 1 ton of food enough to feed 2500 people.