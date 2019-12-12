Ugandan whose fart can kill mosquitoes has been hired to make a mosquito repellent

A 48 year old man,Joe Rwamirama, from Kampala has revealed that his fart can kill mosquitoes.

According to Mirror, Rwamirama says that a manufacturing company has contacted him and it is willing to hire him so as to use his fart to make a new mosquito repellent.

Rwamirwama further reveals that his farts can kill a mosquito that is as far as six meters away.

Rwamirama however reveals that his farts are like those of a normal man.

“I eat ordinary food just like everyone else but no insect can lay a foot on me, not even a fly. I smell like a normal man and I bathe daily and my farts are just like everyone else, they are only dangerous to small insects and especially mosquitoes,” he said.

He also reveals that he is respectful of people around him and will only fart when there are mosquitoes around which bring malaria. His farts get rid of this disease.