Ugandans have been challenged to embrace online investments as well as treasury bills and bonds during this difficult period when the economy is struggling to stay health due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

Aeko Ongondia, the Chief Executive Officer XENO, an investment advisory firm, says many people often keep lots of money on their mobile money wallets and accounts yet the same can be invested to make profit.

Ongondia says the online investment space still exists with offers for cash as low as 10,000 Uganda shs.

He notes that now is the time to invest in financial markets because companies need the money.

XENO Investments Management Uganda Limited is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority as a Fund Manager with over 5,000 clients and 10bn shillings in assets under management.