The government has said that littering of rubbish on the roads or streets across the country has become a criminal offence and it attracts two years imprisonment.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center on the new Physical Planning Act 2020, the State Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Isaac Musumba said that the habit of many Ugandans littering on roads has persisted and remains a big challenge.

He says that every person in Ugandan is now under obligation to refrain from littering or dropping rubbish outside the litter bins.

He says that on conviction, the offender will be subjected to a fine of Shs2 million or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both.

He says that it is mandatory for every premise to have a liter bin or garbage bin and all public vehicles must also have a rubbish bin since passengers have a habit of throwing rubbish through the car windows, the act he said must stop.