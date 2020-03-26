By Benjamin Jumbe

The suspension of public transport begins to bite today as many roads have remained clear with just a few motorists in private vehicles, while several people are seen trekking long distances to their respective work stations.

In his fifth national address on Covid-19 last evening President Museveni suspended public transport for 14 days as another measure to curb further spread of Corona virus in the country.

The suspension affects commuter taxis, mini buses, the train, boda bodas and tri-cycles commonly known as tukutukus.

He however exempted private vehicles carrying three people inclusive of the driver, pickups, delivery vans and boda bodas carrying cargo and food items.

Also affected by the latest presidential directive are the markets that will only be open to vendors dealing in only food items.

The president’s directives came after Uganda registered 5 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of 14.

Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba has called upon employers to come up with creative ways of enabling their employees work from home.

Addressing journalists at the provincial secretariat Dr Kaziimba however said those employees who must report to work, must be given protective gear since they still need to earn money to feed their families.