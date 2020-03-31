President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has revealed that eleven people tested positive for Covid 19 today.

According to Museveni, 176 people were tested but only 11 tested positive. The eleven were children under quarantine.

“Yesterday our people tested 82 samples all of them negative. Today they tested 176 and 11 were positive – all children of the Watoto Choir who were still in the quarantine,” he said.

Museveni further clarified that people should not drive to supermarkets but walk or use delivery services.

On the list of essential services, Museveni added the media, judiciary and banks.

Uganda currently has 44 cases of covid 19.