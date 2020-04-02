

By Shamim Nateebwa

Uganda has registered as of today 2nd April another 1 new case of Covid 19 to bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 45.

This has been revealed in the presse statement issued by the director general of health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa, who identified the case as a 22 year old Ugandan female, a wife to a previously confirmed case who arrived in the country on 20th March 2020 and she did not have any sign and symptoms of the disease.

A total of 1026 individuals are under follow up in institutional quarantine , and a total of 962 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

The public has been asked to remain calm but vigilant and practice the preventive measures.

All the 44 confirmed cases are in stable condition at the Mulago national specialized hospital , Entebbe grade B hospital , Adjumani and Hoima hospitals.

Uganda has not registered any COVID 19 related death.