‪

Uganda has confirmed 4 new cases of Covid 19.‬

Today 5th April, ‪300 samples were tested and 4 were found positive.

According to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the 4 were under quarantine.

“In the meantime, today the 5th of April, 2020, 300 samples were tested and 4 were positive. All the 4 were in the quarantine,” he tweeted.

Museveni adds that all the patients are doing well under medical care.

‪Uganda has 52 cases.