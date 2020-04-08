The president of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has revealed the rise of Uganda’s covid 19 cases to 53.

“Today, 214 people were tested, only one was positive,” he revealed.

Museveni adds that most of the tests that are being done are from people who were in quarantine and those that interacted with the positive patients.

Much more, Museveni has stopped people from jogging in public places. He has advised them to jog and exercise from their homes.

The president has further emphasized that this is not about convenience but it’s about mass death.

