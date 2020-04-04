Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda has Confirmed 3 new covid 19 positive cases bringing the total to 48 in the country .

This has been revealed by the minister of health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng as president Museveni delivered yet another COVID 19 address to the nation .

Dr Aceng said the 3 positive cases were out of 419 samples tested today .

She said two of the people who tested positive were from Dubai and were in quarantine while one was coming from the US.

Meanwhile, President Museveni in his address expressed confidence that the pandemic can be defeated if all Ugandans followed the set directives and guidelines from ministry of health.

He saluted the LCs for the good work being done in enforcing the directives however cautioning LDUs against entering into peoples’ homes.

He warned that those who will be caught in this act will be severely punished.